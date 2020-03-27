Students whose parents work in essential services, including first responders or the health care industry, may apply for the Sheffield City Schools Special Activities Day Camp, which is scheduled to begin Monday.
According to a news release, the camp is being established based on the authority granted by paragraph 4.b of the order of State Health Officer Scott Harris dated March 19.
The one-week camp lasts from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. It's open to children ages 6 to 12.
Eligible parents may register online, or pick up a registration form at L.E. Willson Middle school between the hours of 8 a.m and 3 p.m.
Each classroom will be limited to a maximum of 10 students with one teacher in each classroom. For that reason, the school system reserves the right to limit the number of children who are permitted to participate.
Registration is already underway.
Eligibility to attend the camp is limited to children of essential employees of the following categories: state and local government; first responders, including EMS and firefighting services; law enforcement; hospitals; nursing home/long-term care facilities, including assisted living and specialty care assisted living facilities; end stage renal disease treatment centers; pharmacies and grocery stores.
The camp is limited to students who are currently enrolled in Sheffield City Schools and children of employees who are working at the camp.
There will be a nurse assigned to the camp. Employees or students who show any symptoms of an illness will not be allowed to attend the camp.
At this time, there will be no fee or tuition to enroll children in the camp; however, the school system reserves the right to unilaterally alter this policy and impose a fee or tuition should it be determined necessary.
Any change would not be retroactive.
The board of education has a zero tolerance policy with respect to disciplinary infractions by children. The board will also have full discretion to terminate the camp at any time without having to demonstrate any cause.
