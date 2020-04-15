SHEFFIELD — Police Chief Ricky Terry said Tuesday his department could benefit from having a police boat that could be used to patrol the river and respond to emergencies on the water.
The department is seeking a Port Security grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase such a vessel, Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said.
Terry said the cost of the 23-foot boat, equipment and training is $137,000.
The grant requires the city to cover 20% of the cost, which is $27,400.
Smith said the Colbert County Commission has agreed to split the matching portion of the grant, which means each entity would pay $13,700.
Terry said he has some ideas where the boat could be stored. He would rather it be kept in a slip on the water so it could be accessed quickly in the event of an emergency.
The county is continuing to seek funding to complete renovations to an old U.S. Coast Guard station on Watts Bar Street in Sheffield. Part of the improvements include a boathouse on Spring Creek.
Mayor Ian Sanford said he considered scrapping the project due to the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"I can see it being useful, but not today," he said. "It's not what I consider an essential item."
He felt better about the project after learning the city would have three years to spend the grant money requested.
The City Council approved the project during its March 16 meeting.
Terry said there have been several incidents on Pickwick Lake since he's been police chief.
"I've had to call other agencies to get people off the rock row," Terry said, referring to a row of rocks off the banks of Riverfront Park.
He said the boat could be used for patrolling, drownings, searches or water rescues.
Smith said the boat would be available to the EMA, if needed, and Terry said his department would assist others in the region if asked.
The city should know by Aug. 1 if its application is approved.
The Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments is assisting the city in filing the grant application.
Public Safety Director Dewey King said the city had a boat years ago, but sold it due to the cost of operation and maintenance.
