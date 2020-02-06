SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Utilities is seeking a pair of multi-million dollar grants that will allow it to remove a 38-inch wastewater line from the bluff along the Tennessee River.
The line that terminates at the city's wastewater treatment plant off West 20th Avenue is about 70 years old and has been the source of sewage leaks in recent years, Mayor Ian Sanford said.
Sanford said the City Council approved a resolution allowing the Utility Department to seek funding to remove the line from the bluff, install a new line on land, and construct a new lift station at Riverfront Park.
"We've had a problem with that line because when it floods, it stays under water and it leaks, so this would remove it and put a new one on our right of way with a pump station probably at Riverfront Park where the stage is," Sanford said. "It has to have a pump station to get it to to the treatment plant."
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said the department is seeking money through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Sanford said the grant application has to be submitted by Tuesday.
"We're trying to get it off the river," Hargrove said of the line. "We've been working on this for several years."
He said new sewer lines would be buried on Sheffield Utilities' rights of way.
Tommy Barnes, manager of the Sheffield Gas, Water and Wastewater Department, said Sheffield Utilities is also seeking funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Barnes said early estimates indicate the project could cost up to $6 million. Sheffield Utilities would be responsible for a 20% match, he said.
He said there was about 2,300 feet of pipe that runs along the bluff.
Barnes said the grants are competitive, and while there is about $161 million available, applications will be coming from seven states.
He said Sheffield Utilities received close to $3 million from the EDA three years ago.
So as a precaution, the city is also seeking a grant from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The money is available through the Section 219 — General Environmental Infrastructure Authority.
Barnes said removing the line would reduce liability and the potential for future spills.
When the Tennessee River rises and the pipe submerges, river water infiltrates the pipe. When that happens, the wastewater treatment plant will process about 5 million gallons of wastewater per day.
He said there is also about 5,000 feet of 10-inch sewer line on the bluff, but it's still in good condition.
Barnes said he and others are also contacting the state's U.S. senators and representatives for help in securing the funds.
"Hopefully, both (applications) will go through and we'll have a choice," he said.
Barnes said he expects the city to know by April if its applications have been approved.
