SHEFFIELD — One of the co-owners of David Christopher's Artistic Design Gifts and Decor welcomes news of a flood study that would include South Montgomery Avenue, even if any potential repairs could be years down the road.
Mayor Ian Sanford said he hopes a grant will help the city pinpoint storm drainage issues and ways to alleviate them in the future.
Sanford said city officials are aware of areas that are prone to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, but the study could uncover more.
"If they get the grant money and are responsible with the grant money, it's a very positive move," said Jennifer Smith, who owns the store with her husband, David.
The mayor said some areas in the city drain well during some rainstorms, but flood during others.
"We're trying to figure out why it works sometimes and sometimes it doesn't," he said.
Tiffany Boyd, governmental services director for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said the city has applied for an Advance Assistance application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Boyd said the money is being made available as a result of the February flood.
She said the grant will look at three areas of the city that are prone to flooding.
The first area lies to the south and west of Oakwood Cemetery near Jackson Highway.
The second area is in the vicinity of Birmingham Street, Broadway Street and Wall Street, Boyd said.
The last location is along Montgomery Avenue near the Town Plaza Shopping center to the Shop Pike intersection.
"All three are special flood hazard areas," Boyd said.
David Christopher's Artistic Design Gifts and Decor is located on South Montgomery Avenue across from Town Plaza.
Smith said she would love to see the study reveal ways to alleviate the situation that has flooded the Montgomery Avenue store during heavy rainfall. That store was filled with 2 to 4 feet of water during the February 2019 flood.
"I think a retention pond would help, also cleaning out our drainage ditches," Smith said.
She said trash and garbage often clog the nearby storm drains.
There is a shallow drainage ditch behind the business, and another concrete drainage culvert nearby.
Smith said she also realizes the city has limited resources to properly maintain drainage infrastructure.
"We want to do business in Sheffield," Smith said. "We enjoy bringing our clientele here."
If the grant is approved, Boyd said it would provide at least five alternatives that would help mitigate the flooding problems in the areas studied. Those could involve adding new drainage culverts, or focusing on different stormwater retention areas, she said.
The estimated cost of the study is $178,500, Boyd said.
The FEMA grant would provide 75 percent funding while the city would provide the additional 25 percent.
Boyd said if the study is conducted, the city would have to seek funding to make the necessary improvements.
