SHEFFIELD — The city has applied for a $121,262 Community Development Block Grant that will allow it to remove three unsightly residences, a dilapidated downtown business and the remnants of an old industrial site in southeast Sheffield.
The city has agreed to provide $12,500 in matching funds, but Councilman Steve Stanley said about $2,000 of that will be in-kind work performed by the city.
"The city selected these structures based upon their high visibility, risk to health and safety, dilapidated condition, long-term vacancy and hindrance to growth and development," said Tiffany Boyd, government services director for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments.
In 2015, the city received at $113,000 grant that allowed several residential and commercial properties be demolished. Under the grant program, the landowner retains ownership of the property once the demolition is completed.
The city received a $132,000 CDBG community enhancement grant in 2017, but had to return the funds after several landowners backed out after the grant was authorized. Once that occurred, the city had to return the grant.
The industrial site identified in this year's grant is located on Southeast 20th Street and the downtown business is the old Swoopes Tailors and Dry Cleaners building at 105 North Montgomery Ave.
Boyd and Mayor Ian Sanford refused to reveal the addresses of the three residential properties.
Stanley said the industrial site is owned by the Elton Darby Estate and consists of debris left behind from a previous demolition project. Several large piles of debris are visible behind a chain link fence surrounding the property.
He said a significant portion of the grant would be used for cleaning up the industrial site.
The tailor shop and dry cleaners has a sign in its window stating the "building is unsafe."
