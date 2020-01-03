SHEFFIELD — One suspect has been arrested and a second is being sought in connection with a New Year's Day shooting death near Manning Homes.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said his department received a call Wednesday about a potential robbery in the vicinity of Manning Homes off West 20th Avenue.
As officers were en route to the scene, they were informed there could be a possible gunshot victim in the same area.
When officers arrived, they found 49-year-old James Darron McDaniel lying on West 15th Street with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. Terry said McDaniel is from Trinity, but has been known to stay in Lauderdale County.
McDaniel was treated at the scene and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Terry said a witness told police the suspects were a man and a woman who fled on foot into a wooded area near the Tennessee River. Police said that before he was transported, the victim identified the female suspect as 35-year-old Francis Ann Marion, of Sheffield.
A search of the area was conducted by Sheffield police, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Aviation Division and the Tuscumbia Police Canine Unit. Terry said no suspects were located during the search.
"Information was later received identifying the male suspect as Jordan Terry Gardner and his possible location," Terry said.
Gardner, 24, of Sheffield, was arrested Thursday at Manning Homes after police set up surveillance at the housing complex. He was transferred to Sheffield City Jail.
Marion is still being sought by police. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheffield Police Department or Shoals Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685
"I would like to thank Tuscumbia Police Department and ALEA Aviation for their help," Terry said. "Everyone that was involved in this case from the patrol to our detectives did an outstanding job in the apprehension of Jordan Terry Gardner. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family."
Terry said it's the first homicide in the city since Jan. 7, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.