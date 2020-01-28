SHEFFIELD — Little by little, the old bulbs that help illuminate city streets will be replaced with more energy-efficient LED lighting.
Before that can be done, Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said they have to use up their supply of old bulbs.
On Monday, utility department crews replaced some of the old fixtures on street lights on Jackson Highway near O'Neal Bridge.
The changes have been ongoing for some time.
"We started about three years ago," Hargrove said.
Sheffield Utilities maintains the LED lights that were installed on O'Neal Bridge during its $13 million makeover. Hargrove said the utility department wanted to add LED fixtures to the street lights on Jackson Highway coming off the bridge.
The utility department has also replaced streetlights downtown and near the city's schools with LED lighting.
Hargrove said the utility department maintains an inventory of replacement bulbs, but is slowly switching over to LED lighting. If a light burned out and they had a replacement in stock, they would use the conventional bulb. If not, they would go ahead and install a new LED fixture.
"We've got several to change out," Electrical Manager Tyler Jones said. "We had several to go out and we're replacing them with LEDs."
He said the work Monday was routine maintenance.
Sheffield Utilities is responsible for the lighting on the exposed bridge deck from the Colbert County side to the overhead truss portion of O'Neal Bridge.
Chip Rasch, director of engineering for the Florence Electricity Department, said Florence maintains lights underneath the truss portion of the bridge.
