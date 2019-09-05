SHEFFIELD — Margie Gargis cautiously guides her car off East 28th Street onto the gravel alley behind her East 10th Avenue home, careful to avoid the ruts caused by recent rains.
She earlier pointed out how runoff is eroding the area where the alley meets East 29th Street, and an overgrown ditch she said is a home for grey and black rats.
The alley is the only way Gargis can access the wooden carport behind her home.
Gargis said water standing in the ditch beside the fence surrounding the old Clark Gas building is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
"The street is full of potholes," she said, referring to a gravel portion of East 29th Street between Jackson Highway and Second Street. "They put some gravel in but didn't fix the drainage."
Sheffield Street and Sanitation Superintendent Bradley Bump said a crew worked on 29th street about six months ago
"The way that thing is and where it is, every time it comes a good, hard rain it washes that alley out," Bump said. "We spent a couple of days on it. We just haven't made it back."
Bump said there are similar issues in other parts of town due to recent heavy rains, some that were addressed last week.
"It's going to be attended to," he said.
Bump said he was also aware of the overgrown ditch on East 29th Street, but it cannot be cut at this time because the city's sidearm boom mower is out of commission.
"We're looking at buying another one," he said.
He said using a boom mower is quicker and safer than sending employees into the ditch with weed trimmers.
Gargis pointed out a culvert under the alley is clogged, as is another drainage culvert at the other end of the alley.
She also said she considered an "urban garden" in the 10th Avenue Park an eyesore. There are several wooden boxes with what appeared to be wilting tomato and pepper plants, and several grey barrels at the edge of the small park.
Parks and Recreation Director Ricky Canup said the city actually leases the park property from the Ruggles family for a nominal fee, maybe $1 a year. In return, the city maintains the property.
The park has an old baseball field backstop, but it hasn't been used for games in years, he said.
"We pay somebody to keep that facility cut," Canup said. "It's just a neighborhood 'walk to' park."
The park includes a basketball goal, but no concrete surface to play on, a swing set, a slide, a seesaw and monkey bars.
"I'd love to have new playground clusters at all the parks," Canup said.
Gargis said she would like to see Mayor Ian Sanford secure a grant for the 10th Avenue Park like he did for a Riverfrount Park study.
She also expressed frustration over neighbors who leave their garbage carts at the street for days on end, which is a violation of city code.
Bump said the carts are supposed to be removed from the curb after garbage pickup runs, but he doesn't know what the City Council can do to make residents follow that rule.
He said it's not just an issue in Gargis's neighborhood, it's happening all over the city.
