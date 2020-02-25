SHEFFIELD — A 38-inch wastewater line that runs along the bluff along the Tennessee River has broken at a joint and is discharging wastewater into the river.
Sheffield Gas, Water and Wastewater Department manager Tommy Barnes said a local contractor is assessing the situation and could begin repair operations today.
Barnes suspects the recent flood could have damaged the clamp holding the pipes together at that point. A photograph of the pipe shows the broken clamp and two offset sections of pipe that is allowing wastewater to pour into the river.
The spill has been reported to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Barnes said.
(1) comment
No one eats those fish anyway. Oh yeah, they do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.