SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Utilities will have a scheduled power outage Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow crews to replace multiple power poles.
The outages will impact customers between Second and Sixth streets, and North Nashville and North Columbia avenues in downtown Sheffield.
The outage will also impact the phone system of Sheffield Utilities. During the outage period, customers can call 1-888-659-9016 to report power outages or emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.