SHEFFIELD — Beginning Thursday, Sheffield Utilities will close its lobby to the public, General Manager Steve Hargrove said.
Hargrove said he wanted to "get ahead of the game" and try to prevent the potential spread off the coronavirus.
"I have a strong feeling we have it in our community," he said.
So far, the health department has not confirmed a case of COVID-19 in the Shoals.
If you need assistance, or need to schedule an appointment, call 256-389-2000.
