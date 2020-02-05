SHEFFIELD — Sheffield Utilities is seeking federal funding to remove a 38 inch sewer line that has been attached to the bluff along the Tennessee River for decades.
The City Council has approved a resolution supporting grant applications to the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
The project involves removing the pipe, which has been in place as long as 70 years, laying new pipe on land and constructing a new lift station, most likely in Riverfront Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.