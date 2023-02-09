SHEFFIELD — The lessons 10 students in Sheffield High School's Launch Academy are learning are already translating into life and business success.
Special education teachers Joanna Hardwick and Tara Collins, along with paraprofessionals Shirley Pugh, Nick Reid and Ashlie Robinson, have built a program that transcends the core academic education they offer their students in grades 7 through 12.
They're also running the classroom-based business "Bulldog Bites."
Through the program that began in 2021, the students have developed a solid operation for making all natural, healthy dog treats.
Eleventh graders Olivia and Alivia Ingram, twin sisters, said dog treat baking can be tedious work.
"You have to measure everything just right," Olivia said. "I love doing it, but it's a lot of work."
Hardwick got the business idea in early 2021 when she got acquainted with another teacher online who was heading a similar operation with her students in Texas.
"She gave me advice on how to start up, advising me to create a business plan first then secure my funding," Hardwick said. "She even gave me the recipe for the treats."
Securing a start-up grant for the business from the Sheffield Education Foundation, Hardwick was able to outfit the kitchen in the Launch Academy classroom wing with baking equipment, the initial ingredients and even personalized aprons for every student.
The team of classroom instructors taught the students to use the kitchen equipment.
They continue to use each step of the process as teaching tools, from reading a recipe and measuring ingredients to operating the oven, cooling the finished products and bagging them.
The ingredients in the treats include oats, unsweetened apple sauce, natural peanut butter, wheat flour and baking powder.
"While this is about teaching life skills in a fun way, the preparation alone requires them to use their reading and math skills and they're learning to follow instructions," Hardwick said. "It's been an amazing, fun adventure and it's preparing them with skills to take with them after high school."
Since the first batch of treats were produced in the fall of 2021, "Bulldog Bites" has generated about $900 in sales to employees throughout the Sheffield school district and is now self-sustaining.
Many employees without dogs at home purchase the treats for Ferdinand, the facility dog at Threadgill Primary School.
Special education coordinator Julie Box said the students are learning the daily critical living skills they'll need once they transition out of the school.
"They're also learning valuable lessons about responsibility, safety and what it means to be a good citizen and involved in the community," she said.
For their hard work, the students are occasionally rewarded with a special activity. Most recently the class took a field trip to the Bridge Street Shopping complex in Madison, where they ate lunch and saw a movie.
The students make and package the treats about three days a month, depending on how many orders they have to fill.
Student BreAsia Byrd said she looks forward to baking days because it keeps her busy.
"I can do all the jobs in this business," she said. "If I'm really sleepy like today, I can just cut them out and somebody else can bake them."
This month's baking is happening this week in preparation for donating heart-shaped treats, along with the regular bone-shaped variety, to the Colbert County Animal Shelter for Valentines Day.
Box said she hopes the business can eventually expand to filling orders outside of the school district.
Collins said she can see that happening.
"It's been a wonderful activity for our students and allows us to teach the standards with more variety," she said. "The students even deliver the treats on carts, so they're using their social skills as well. It's been an all-around great program."
