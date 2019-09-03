ELKMONT — A teenager who called 911 about hearing gunshots has admitted to killing five members of his family, Alabama authorities said today.
Deputies responding to the home in Elkmont early this morning found one adult and two minors dead at the scene. Another adult and minor were hospitalized with critical injuries and later died.
Authorities said the teen confessed to killing his father, stepmother and siblings.
Limestone County sheriff's spokesman Stephen Young said the 14-year-old initially told a dispatcher he was downstairs when he heard gunshots on the home's upper floor.
The sheriff's office later tweeted the teen was helping them find a 9 mm handgun he tossed nearby.
It wasn't known early today what might have motivated the crime.
Elkmont is a small town northwest of Huntsville, near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.