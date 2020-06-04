FLORENCE — Following the cancellation of Arts Alive due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts wanted to present an exhibition when they were given the green light to reopen, but not just any exhibition.
They wanted something meaningful, something to reflect the times. The result is "Helter Shelter — The Art of Isolation," an art exhibition reflecting artists' views on the quarantine caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The exhibition just came together when we were discussing how different artists were affected by the isolation," Florence Superintendent of Arts and Museums Libby Jordan said.
Jordan said all of the artists participating in the exhibition interpreted their isolation experiences differently.
The artists used a wide variety of media to express their seclusion, including paint, sculpture, textiles, wire sculpture, photography and a "mixed media assemblage."
Jordan said some of the pieces are very uplifting while others are dark in nature.
The exhibit features painted landscapes, drawings of birds and barns. Then there are pieces like "The Unravelling," a piece by Chris James that features a pair of eyeballs peering out from a seriously disjointed face.
"Jehova Rapha" is a large painting of a male lion roaring at the earth, effectively blowing the COVID-19 particles from the planet. In the Old Testament, Jehovah Rapha means "the Lord that heals."
Tim Stevenson submitted "Enclosed," a painting of a woman inside a home looking down being observed through a window from the outside.
"Personalities" by Julian Gray is a painting of two young boys outside. One boy is running in the yard while the other is reading a book.
Center Program Coordinator Nadine Mairesse said about 50 artists answered the call to participate in the exhibition, including some from Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Russellville.
"We ended up using all the arts center, all of the galleries," Mairesse said. "It seemed like it would be kind of strange to to put up an art show like everything was normal. This feels like a fitting topic for us to address."
Mairesse said the artists were able to spend more time than normal on their pieces since they were stuck at home.
"For others it was really challenging to feel creative," she said. "Some were feeling a lot of anxiety."
Some artists, she said, found solace in nature and produced very joyful, peaceful works of art. Others, especially the portraits, reflect anxiety.
Shoals artist Tara Bullington submitted three wire sculpture pieces that she worked on in isolation in Florence and Austin, Texas, where she was visiting her boyfriend.
Bullington, who teaches art at the University of North Alabama, said it was difficult at first finding the creative spark. But after about two weeks, it finally kicked in.
"For the first two weeks, it was too difficult to work on anything," Bullington said. "I felt guilty. Everyone else felt the same. You have to feel like doing it."
"Subtextual Hub" is a wire sculpture resembling a teardrop, or a rain drop, or a sneeze droplet, she said.
"When I was doing it, so many thoughts were going through my mind," Bullington said.
A second wire sculpture, "Eris Goddess," is a wire representation of Eris, the Greek goddess of strife and discord.
Just when you think your life is comfortable and even boring, Bullington said Eris comes in and "causes a little chaos and stirs it up."
Mairesse said the staff wanted to have an exhibition to draw people back into the center and felt like it should reflect the coronavirus pandemic, which is what caused museums and attractions throughout the Shoals to close.
"For a community art center, the mission is for people in the community to find commonality with other people in their community," Mairesse said. "This is a great way for people to see how other people have been experiencing the isolation."
"Rather than teaching or having art workshops, everyone was staying home," she said.
The exhibition opened Tuesday and will close on July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.