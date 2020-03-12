LEIGHTON — Eric Geater and the members of the Shoals Astronomy Club want the community to know there is an observatory on LaGrange Mountain.
While it doesn't resemble traditional observatories like the one on the University of North Alabama campus, it serves the same purpose.
The Shoals Astronomy Club wants the public not only to know about the observatory, but to come out and see some of the celestial objects that can be viewed with the telescope that was installed less than two years ago.
On March 20 the club will host an astronomy night for the public at the observatory. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be March 21.
The observatory, according to Shoals Astronomy Club President Geater, was built by the Muscle Shoals Astronomical Club in 1956. The group, which included Tennessee Valley Authority engineers, also built a telescope, which is still in the observatory.
Louise Lenz, treasurer of the LaGrange Living History Association, said Roy May, one of the men involved with the observatory and original telescope, died last year at the age of 103.
Lenz said May would often hold events at the observatory, especially with school children.
"Roy May would teach the kids about the telescope," she said.
Shoals Astronomy Club Treasurer Mel Blake said the group received funding from the state to build the observatory, but over time it fell into a dormant state.
Lenz said the observatory predated the development of the LaGrange College site, which began in 1988.
Blake said the observatory was used for storage after the club went dormant and continued to fall into disrepair.
"Three or four years ago, one of our club members approached them about the observatory," Blake said. "We struck up a partnership where the club agreed to take on the renovations of the observatory and get it back up and running."
Geater told the Timesdaily last year renovations began in 2016 to repair the observatory's roll-off roof, and to install a new telescope thanks to a $10,000 Walmart Foundation grant.
"You still get some lights from the cities, but it's a nice area," Blake said. "You can see the Milky Way from there."
Blake said recently the club and the association paid for additional renovations that included repairing the roof, which had begun to leak. The telescopes were covered and not damaged by the leaky roof, he said.
Club member Mike Worthy headed up the project to add a new sheet metal roof to the observatory.
Blake said the Shoals Astronomy Club wants to hold more community-oriented events at the observatory.
"What we want to do is several public outreach events over the course of the year," Blake said.
Geater said the club will accept donations of $5 to $10 to help offset the costs associated with the recent renovations. He said the money would be given to the LaGrange Living History Association.
He also asked visitors to bring a flashlight.
