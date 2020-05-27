Museums and attractions in the Shoals are set to reopen Tuesday, but with new guidelines that in some cases will require masks and temperature scans before entering.
Directors said they plan to follow suggestions provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Kay Ivey.
Groups no larger than eight persons will be allowed to tour the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia after it reopens. Sanitizing stations have been placed in the museum so visitors can sanitize after touching exhibits, Director Sandra Burroughs said.
"When the governor had her press conference last Thursday, we were very surprised we were on the list of the openings," Burroughs said. "We're in a whole new pattern here and we're learning as we go."
The other major Tuscumbia attraction, Ivy Green, opened Saturday. Director Sue Pilkilton was thrilled to have 75 visitors and another 56 on Monday.
In Florence, Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan said the Frank Lloyd Wright Rosenbaum Home, the Indian Mound and Museum, the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts and Pope's Tavern Museum will all open Tuesday.
"We, of course, will be following all Alabama Department of Public Health Guidelines," Jordan said.
Jordan said groups will be limited in size to eight persons, and face masks will be encouraged, but not required.
Larger crowds may enter the Kennedy-Douglass Center because it is housed in two buildings, she said.
At the Rosenbaum Home, Jordan said all tours will be self-guided with the aid of a tri-fold brochure. There will be one or two guides available to answer questions. Employees will be required to wear masks.
Groups of eight may rotate through the Indian Mound and Museum. Jordan said eight people can watch a video in the meeting room area while eight visit the museum.
Museum visitors are asked to observe social distancing protocols.
The Kennedy-Douglas Kids summer camp is still on, but has been moved to July. There will be five children per room, a teacher and no shared materials, Jordan said.
The Kennedy-Douglass Center is also adding a ceramics studio in the carriage house later this year.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield and FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals will both reopen Tuesday.
Rodney Hall, co-owner of FAME Studios, said they will also limit the number of visitors to the studio, and visitors will be asked to wear masks.
"If someone doesn't have one, we'll have one for them," Hall said. "We'll do multiple tours if we need to."
Tours were halted in March, Hall said.
Musicians cancelled studio sessions after the pandemic struck, but recording restarted about two weeks ago, he said.
"It's starting to pick back up a little bit," Hall said.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio will require visitors to wear masks with no exceptions, according to Executive Director Debbie Wilson. Only nine people will be able to tour the attraction at one time.
Reservations are required for tours.
"We've never been through anything like this," Wilson said. "We're looking at models other attractions are using to come back."
While there haven't been guests, Wilson said employees have been fulfilling online merchandise orders maybe three times a week.
