The Shoals avoided being impacted by the tornado outbreak that swept across the South on Sunday, but lightning, strong winds and heavy rainfall downed some trees and caused power outages.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Huntsville encountered a busy day and night as severe storms and tornadoes popped up throughout the region
"There certainly was an outbreak, including multiple tornadoes," weather service meteorologist Katie Magee said. "It just didn't happen to be over the Shoals."
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said he was relieved by Sunday's outcome locally, considering the forecast had called for multiple tornadoes across the South.
"It actually went really, really well," Grabryan said. "We actually ended up dropping a lot more trees after midnight with that final round than we did with the stuff that moved through during the day. Most of that has been cleaned up."
The next chances for rain this week are predicted for the weekend – starting with a 20% chance Friday night and Saturday, and 40% Saturday night, according to the weather service.
"I'm thankful we'll have a nice week for everything to dry out," Grabryan said. "It definitely needs to."
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith expressed relief, saying he was worried going into Sunday.
"I had a bad feeling in the pit of my stomach, but everything worked out well for us," he said. "We had just the normal nuisance-flooding spots and a few sporadic trees down across the county."
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said four poles were blown over during Sunday's storms. He said power was "almost back to normal" as of 12:45 p.m. Monday. The damage was in the west and east ends of Colbert County.
Sixth Street between Wilson Dam Road and North American Lighting once again was barricaded when water covered a low-lying portion of the road.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said one location in the city reported 5 inches of rainfall, and another location near the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport recorded 3.69 inches.
A portable pump was set up near the Cornelius Landing subdivision ahead of the storms, he said. The area tends to flood during periods of heavy rainfall.
Bradford was frustrated that despite asking residents not to place debris in the gutter in front of their homes, or in drainage ditches, public works employees had to remove concrete and bagged grass clippings someone placed in a ditch in Nathan Estates.
"They were having to clean that out in the middle of a tornado threat," he said.
Bradford said a large tree was blown onto power lines on Grandview Drive in the Steenson Hollow area.
"Saturated soil and wind is not good for trees," Bradford said.
City employees called out to work during Sunday's thunderstorms had to fill up vehicles at a local fuel provider after a lightning strike at the Police Department knocked out power to the city's fuel pumps, Bradford said.
Bradford said the lightning strike also knocked out phone service to the police and fire departments.
With the Police Department's lines out of order, Bradford said residents could not notify the Electricity Department of power outages.
When residents call the Electricity Department after hours, calls normally rollover to the Police Department. Bradford said police then notify the utility workers who are on call.
"People had to call 911," Bradford said.
The mayor said he had to make arrangements with a local fuel station so city vehicles could fill up with gasoline and diesel fuel during Sunday's storms. He said the business will bill the city for the fuel that was purchased.
The city had also just installed new telephone systems in the police and fire departments, Bradford said.
It's unknown if the new systems were damaged by the lightning strike.
By Monday morning, telephone service had been restored at the police and fire departments.
The fuel pumps, City Clerk Ricky Williams said, were still down as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. Technicians from Birmingham had to be called in to repair the system.
Sunday's excessive rainfall will also delay the installation of a second pump at the Wilson Dam Road retention pond. Bradford said water must be removed from the pond before the contractor can resume work.
Last week, the contractor had to build a coffer dam to protect workers from water that was seeping out of the ground where the new pump was being installed.
The job also includes the installation of larger pipes that allow water to be removed from the pond.
Bradford said it could take until Wednesday morning to pump water from the retention pond.
