SHEFFIELD — Shoals CASA was recently named a recipient of a $3,500 grant from the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation.
Florence attorney Michael J. Bernauer presented Shoals CASA Executive Director Andrea Holt with the check.
Shoals CASA, the local program of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association, is one of a few recipients across Alabama to receive the grant in this round of awards from the Montgomery-based Alabama Civil Justice Foundation (ACJF).
According to its website, Shoals CASA’s mission is “to recruit, train and support volunteer advocates to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings, helping the child welfare system and the courts find safety and permanency for our children.”
Nonprofits must submit a proposal and meet certain criteria, including high performance and a significant impact, to receive a grant from ACJF.
Holt thanked ACJF on social media for investing in their work for children in the community.
“Thank you to all ACJF participating members for supporting efforts to make a difference in the lives of children,” she said on the Shoals CASA Facebook page.
For information on Shoals CASA, go to shoalscasa.org.
