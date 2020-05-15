Pastor Sunil Jessy said the staff at Hope Church has been cleaning and sanitizing the church sanctuary since the beginning of the week in anticipation of a return to sanctuary services Sunday.
Hope Church in Muscle Shoals is one of several churches in the Shoals that will resume in-person services now that Gov. Kay Ivey has eased coronavirus pandemic restrictions that had been in place for weeks.
They're using similar plans that involve intense cleaning before congregations enter their sanctuaries, social distancing inside, and more cleaning after the service. Members are encouraged to wear masks if they desire.
Jessy said individuals or very small groups came to the church throughout the week to clean because he did not want large numbers of people in the building at the same time.
"We don't want five or 10 guys coming in together," he said.
The congregation will be spaced 6 feet apart in every other pew, Jessy said. Couples or families living in the same home will be able to sit closer together. To accommodate as much of his 70-person congregation as possible, staff will arrange chairs to the side and behind the pews in the spacious sanctuary.
"We encourage people to wear masks and gloves," Jessy said.
He advises older members or those with health issues to remain at home for the time being. Jessy said he will hold two services, if necessary, and continue live streaming the services.
Colbert-Lauderdale Baptist Association Director Eddy Garner said many of the area’s Baptist churches plan to reopen either May 31 or June 7. The Alabama Baptist Convention has recommended precise protocol to make sure sanitization happens between services, he added.
“Bigger churches are having multiple services with sanitation teams in place to clean after each service,” he said.
Area Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers met with area pastors last week via Zoom. She shared recommendations on social distancing and gave additional pointers as well, Garner said.
“She reminded us all that with singing, germ projection is further than just talking, and choirs may not want to gather yet and small praise teams lead instead,” he said. “It’s all going to look different.”
Garner said the elderly and health-compromised are encouraged to stay home for the foreseeable future and view services online, if possible.
The welcome time in Baptist churches with handshaking and hugging will be discouraged, and small group meetings won’t be held in the same capacity as in the past — in rooms on campuses. Children’s ministries, as well as nurseries, likewise won’t be immediately reopened.
“It’s just going to be a slow wait-and-see process,” Garner said. “Small groups may continue to meet in online formats for a while, and some small-group meetings may start to gather in homes.”
The Rev. Chad Hess, pastor at Woodmont Baptist Church in Florence, said they plan to resume services May 31 with two morning services at different locations to help with social distancing, and minimizing the potential spread of the virus.
A 9 a.m. service will be held at the East Campus Worship Center, and a 10:15 a.m. service will be at the main campus, Hess said.
He said he participated in a Zoom meeting with other pastors to discuss strategy.
"We tried to gain insight on what would be the most wise thing to do," Hess said. "Then we met with our staff. We decided these would be the best measures to open as quickly as possible, but as safely as possible."
He said the main campus building has several entrances, so people will be instructed on designated entrances and exits. A sanitizer table will be at the entrances, and masks are available there.
The church will not offer child care, and the services will be abbreviated with minimized singing, Hess said.
"Rather than having an offering plate, we'll continue to emphasize online giving," he said. "The bulletin will be in digital format only."
Woodmont purchased a machine that operates as a fogger to kill viruses, he said.
"We will have a volunteer sanitation team during services wiping down doors and other surfaces that are frequently used," Hess said.
Truman Sutton, minister at Cowboy Church on Alabama 157 in Leighton, said they're moving their services indoors Sunday. He said they've been holding services outside, which can also be a challenge.
About 300 to 400 people can show up for services, but Sutton said they have room to spread everyone out.
"What we're working for is to keep everybody apart," Sutton said. "We'll see how it works out. Basically, it's the only thing we know to do. We know it's going to be tough."
They normally offer snacks and coffee, but that's being cut out. Sutton will have one person serving coffee for those who want a cup.
Some will remain closed
Not all churches are ready to return to in-person services this soon.
Pat Driskell, minister of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Rogersville, said he and his board decided this week was a little too early to start back.
"We are going to have a meeting of our elders Tuesday to try to figure out a way forward," Driskell. "We wish everybody well who does go forward, but we felt it was better for us to wait."
Driskell said the church hosts a 9 a.m. Sunday worship service outdoors at Lucy's Barge near Athens that's attended by about 50 to 70 people.
"We'll start that back first," Driskell said.
He said 125 to 130 people normally attend the traditional service at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary in Rogersville.
"We may go open air with everything we do," he said.
If and when they do return to indoor services, Driskell said there will be no fellowship groups or Sunday school groups initially.
Driskell said they also have to consider the age of the congregation.
Marty Abroms, president of the board of Temple B'nai Israel in Florence, said they are waiting until June 30 to resume regular indoor services.
He said Rabbi Nancy Tunick, who travels to Florence every two weeks to hold Friday services, had been offering a live streamed service, which has been popular. Congregation members lead services every other week.
"I'm proud to say we've had probably as many or more people tuning into our live online Rabbi Nancy Friday night services," Abroms said.
Members from out of state have tuned in, he said, as did friends or those of other faiths who were interested in the service.
Abroms said the decision to postpone a return to regular services is based on the ages of the congregation. He said there are more people older than the 40- to 50-year-old range than younger.
"We're taking a more cautious approach," Abroms said. "Our board was very much in favor of that. We are going to continue our online services through June 30."
Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals is among those waiting until May 31 to reopen. Even then, live streams of the services will continue.
When the church reopens, there will be barriers of more than 6 feet between families, and there will be four separate services each Sunday with start times allowing time for cleaning between each.
To assist with crowd control, people will be asked to preregister for their preferred worship time.
As future guidelines allow, the number of services will be reduced to three.
Access to the building will be limited to three main entrances at the front of the building, and people must immediately make their way to the auditorium where seating will be indicated.
Restroom facilities will open but service-goers are asked to refrain from using them unless necessary. They will be cleaned between services. All drinking fountains and coffee stations will be closed.
Exterior doors will be manned by a team of volunteers, and interior doors will be propped open so no handles will be touched.
“We ask that people abide strictly by our “no touch” policy while on the campus,” said Highland Park Baptist Pastor Brett Pitman in a memorandum to the church membership. “Hopefully, hugs and handshakes return at some point in the future, but for now, please greet with nothing more than a smile and a wave.”
