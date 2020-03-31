MUSCLE SHOALS — Keith Jones is happy with the 2020 U.S. Census self response rates he's seeing in the Shoals, but the pace still needs to be picked up.
The director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments (NACOLG) has been at the forefront of promoting the importance of the 2020 Census for months, along with a host of partners throughout the Shoals.
Invitations to fill out Census forms began arriving in homes earlier this month. Some people have already began receiving reminders.
Carletta Singleton, the U.S. Census Bureau's state partnership coordinator, said the bureau is encouraging residents to make use of the online options at this time. If someone is unable to access the internet, they can call 1-844-330-2020 to receive assistance, she said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, the national self response rate as 34.7% as of Monday.
The site indicates that Alabama's self response rate is 36%.
"Lauderdale County was in pretty good shape," Jones said.
Lauderdale County's self response rate is 38.7% while Colbert County's rate is 37.1%.
Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties make up NACOLG's five-county service area.
For individual cities in the Shoals, Muscle Shoals has the best self response rate at 40%, Jones said.
Florence follows with 36.4%, Sheffield at 35.2% and Tuscumbia at 33.9%.
Jones said Tuscumbia is the only Shoals city that is below the national average.
He is concerned, however, about Winston County's 30% rate.
Franklin County is showing a 36.2% self response rate while Marion County has a 37.5% rate.
"We're happy with what we're seeing in the Shoals area," Jones said.
He suggested people who are self-quarantining themselves at home can fill out the Census form and if they have children, they can turn it into a family learning experience.
The state needs a high participation rate to ensure an accurate count. The Census is used to determine the state's U.S. representatives and the amount of the money the state receives for various grant programs.
Singleton said there will be a series of reminders mailed to U.S. households in the coming weeks.
The hope is most people will have their form filled out by April 1, "but we know that might not be the case," Singleton said.
So a fourth reminder will come after Wednesday that will include a printed copy of the form.
Singleton said respondents that do not speak English can receive assistance in 13 languages.
According to the U.S. Census website, enumerators, the people who go door to door to collect data, will not start going out until at least June 1.
