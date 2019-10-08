Firefighters from Lauderdale County began spreading the word Saturday about National Fire Prevention Week at St. Florian's Octoberfest, and Colbert County firefighters will do their part during an event tonight on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn.
National Fire Protection Association statistics show that in 2017, fire departments in the U.S. responded to 357,000 home structure fires that caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 fire injuries.
For that reason, firefighters across the nation and the Shoals are encouraging residents to be prepared in the event a fire breaks out in your home.
"It's mainly about getting the word out to citizens as a reminder to check smoke alarms, have a plan and practice the plan and how to escape if there is a fire," said Colbert County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments President Kelly Aday.
Scott Childers, president of the Lauderdale County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, said its also an opportunity to teach children about fire safety. He said the department's "smoke house" was at St. Florian's Oktoberfest on Saturday.
"We were teaching them to crawl out of the house," Childers said. "We wanted the kids to meet some of the firefighters."
Lauderdale County finished its outreach efforts Monday night at Wilson Park after the Fire Prevention Parade.
Colbert County's Fire Prevention Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. today in downtown Tuscumbia and culminates with an event on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn.
Aday said they're using the event to dedicate the firefighters monument that was installed on the courthouse lawn near the Main Street entrance. Aday said they will honor the memories of five firefighters who have been killed in Colbert County over the years.
"We're going to have either family members or responders who were on the calls with those firefighters at the memorial," he said.
The fallen firefighters are:
-- Capt. Kenneth Robichaud, Sheffield Fire Department - 1971
-- Chief Clinton "Pebo" McAnally, Tuscumbia Fire Department - 1973
-- Chief Thurman Dodd, Muscle Shoals Fire Department - 1995
-- Lt. Terry Hall, Sheffield Fire Department - 1999
-- Firefighter Alvis Carter, Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department - 2004
Aside from the dedication, Colbert County's event will be similar to the one held in Florence on Monday. Aday said the Colbert County 911 building will host an open house Tuesday during the event. They will also have inflatables and face painting for the kids, free foods and a chance to soak your favorite fire chief in a dunking booth.
He wants residents to make sure their smoke alarms function and they have a plan and meeting place outside the house to make sure everyone is accounted for.
