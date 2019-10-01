Firefighters from Muscle Shoals and Sheffield have gone to Atalla to help battle a fire at Gadsden Cartage Company, according to the Colbert County EMA's Facebook page.
The fire has been burning for more than 24 hours. Local firefighters went to spell Etowah County firefighters who had already been on the scene all day.
