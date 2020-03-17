FLORENCE — Shoals hospitals are prepared to treat patients having the symptoms of the coronavirus, but they don't have the ability to test to see if patients have the disease.
"We have the ability to collect the specimens," said Helen Keller Hospital Marketing Coordinator Hunter Nicholson. "We have to send it (specimens) to the Alabama Department of Public Health to get it tested as of right now, but that could change."
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said during a joint press conference Monday that currently all testing for the disease locally is conducted through the health department.
Russell Pigg, CEO of North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, said the hospital has the capability to handle its everyday business, and has plans in place to "take care of a surge capacity" if that's needed.
"The hospital is ready to support the community like we always are," Pigg said, adding the hospital has not experienced a surge in patients at this time.
Area hospitals have taken measures to limit the number of visitors as an added measure of protection.
Helen Keller Hospital and Red Bay Hospital are restricting patient visitors to two at a time, and are prohibiting children younger than 16 from visiting patients, even when accompanied by an adult. Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances.
"Each visitor is required to sanitize their hands when entering and exiting the hospital, and when entering and exiting patient rooms," Nicholson said.
Pigg said North Alabama Medical Center is now allowing only "one well visitor" per patient.
He said all patients and visitors who come into the hospital "are screened" to make sure they do not have a fever, or are exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He said procedures are in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and hospital staff.
Nicholson said if someone has a cough, body aches or feels ill, they are asked not to visit Keller Hospital unless they are seeking health care.
