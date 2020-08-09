TUSCUMBIA — The Shoals Labor Council has made the decision to cancel this year's Labor Day Celebration in Spring Park due to the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eddie Mitchell, a member of the executive board of Iron Workers Local #477, said Labor Council members were concerned about public safety. He said the celebration is "something we look forward to doing every year."
He said not everyone was in favor of cancelling the event.
"The highest percentage of the members did not want to do it," Mitchell said. "There were a few that did."
The annual Labor Day celebration has been a staple in Tuscumbia for more than 100 years. The event celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, Shoals Labor Council Secretary/Treasurer Belinda Phillips said.
She said the event is the longest running union Labor Day event in the country. It's been held every year except for a couple of years during World War II.
"It had to be canceled once a good many years ago due to rains from a hurricane," Phillips said. "It was raining on Labor Day and also the park had water standing."
The event featured a parade, a car show and a gathering in Spring Park, complete with political speeches, food and door prizes.
"The decision they made was based on the health and safety of everyone and not just a few," Mitchell said.
Labor Council member Mike Isom, a Tuscumbia City Council member, said there were many uncertainties regarding public health if the event was held.
"I felt like we might could have done some sort of community outreach, do something for some of the little businesses," Isom said. "Some of the local unions may participate in some activities on Labor Day to help some of the businesses in the community."
What exactly that might involves had yet to be decided, Isom said.
He said local businesses support the Labor Day rally by providing items for door prizes.
"With COVID going on, having a big event is strictly out," he said.
Phillips said the event will return in 2021 with the parade, car show and park activities.
