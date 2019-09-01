SHEFFIELD — Iron Workers Local 477 usually has a float in the annual Labor Day parade through downtown Tuscumbia, but with this year marking the 100th anniversary of the annual celebration, they decided to go big.
On Friday, union members and apprentices were putting the finishing touches on a float being built on the back of a 54-foot flatbed trailer at the union's training center on State Street.
"Because it's the 100th anniversary, it seemed like a good year to go all out and build a bigger float," Business Agent Jeb Miles said.
The Labor Day celebration is sponsored by the Shoals Area Labor Council. It starts with the parade, which features floats representing several local labor unions, high school bands, beauty pageants, a car show, a dance group from Gardendale, a raffle with more than 150 prizes, live music, food and, of course, political speeches.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Tuscumbia, while events in Spring Park begin at 11 a.m.
Eddie Mitchell, organizer for Ironworkers Local 477, said the float will reflect the various trades the union covers. A woman dressed like "Rosie the Riveter" will ride on the float.
"It's the biggest one I've seen in a parade," Mitchell said of the float.
Belinda Phillips, secretary/treasurer of the Shoals Labor Council, said the parade is one of the longest running union Labor Day events in the country. It's been held every year except for a couple of years during World Ward II.
"We're very proud of that accomplishment," Phillips said. "Labor Day is all about celebrating working people and the accomplishments they've made all through the years.
"Being union, we work hard and our forefathers worked real hard to establish the eight-hour work week and the weekend we all love," she said. "We helped establish health care for our people, time and a half and double-time pay. Those benefits we all enjoy, it was mostly by union labor."
Probably the biggest event of past Labor Day celebrations was when President Jimmy Carter opened his 1980 re-election campaign in Spring Park. Phillips said it was the celebration's largest crowd ever.
She's expecting a large turnout this year with U.S. Sen. Doug Jones expected to make an appearance.
Other local labor unions also were putting the finishing touches on their floats over the weekend.
"It's a little different this year," said IBEW Local 558 Business Manager Tony Quillen. "We will have some gold content commemorating 100 years. This is a big one. We went way above and beyond what we do to mark this day."
He said the IBEW takes pride in hosting the event, especially since it's in the south where union influence isn't as strong as it once was.
"This is a true testament to the union members we have in Alabama," Quillen said.
Phillips said some of the labor unions will complete their floats today.
Glenn Wilson, training coordinator of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades 1293 said they will assemble their float for a test run, break it down, then haul it to Tuscumbia and assemble it for the parade.
Also on Labor Day, employees of the Olive Garden Italian restaurant in Florence will be paying respect to the members of the Florence Fire Department.
Colby Luker, a service professional with the restaurant, said he and Lauren Wood, the to go/delivery specialist, will deliver food to the five Florence fire stations on Monday.
Luker said Olive Garden restaurants across the country participate in a Labor Day Hospitality Run, where they select a first responders group, such as police or firefighters, and provide them with a meal on Labor Day.
"This is simply us donating some food as a way of saying 'thank you' for all the work they do," Luker said.
The annual Labor Day celebration at the Coon Dog Cemetery near Cherokee is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The free event features live music, a liars contest and dancing at the only cemetery for coon dogs in the U.S. The hosts will be selling barbecue pork plates.
