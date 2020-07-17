Local law enforcement officials said they want to try and educate Shoals residents about Gov. Kay Ivey's mandatory mask requirement before writing tickets to those who choose to ignore the governor's order.
On Wednesday, Ivey said beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, face coverings would be required in public through the end of the month.
The governor's order carries a penalty of $500 or jail time, but Ivey said the administration is not asking law enforcement to seek out people for not wearing face coverings. The goal, she said, is to educate the public.
Law enforcement in the Shoals apparently feel the same way.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his deputies will abide by the mask order, but they will not be looking for residents violating the order. Williamson said he wants to get enough masks so each deputy has a box in his car.
"If we see someone without a mask, we're going to give them one," Williamson said. "We're going to try to do more on the education side of it."
Williamson said he would rather see individual businesses set their own rules, rather than the state. He doesn't think law enforcement should be involved unless the state passes a law with penalties.
"I think we need to abide by the orders, but I'm not so sure we need to be the ones enforcing it," the sheriff said. "Law enforcement is in a bad light across the U.S. anyway."
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said he doesn't want his officers to issue a citation unless necessary, especially with a $500 fine in play.
"My exact instruction to my folks is education is more effective than enforcement in terms of this mask ordinance," Tyler said.
"That's extremely punitive for the first offense," he said of the $500 fine. "There are people out of work. The economy's in a difficult place, so before we go writing someone a $500 citation, the approach we're going to take for as long as we possibly can is education is more effective.
"If we have a paper mask in possession and someone says they don't have a mask, we'll do our best to help provide a mask for them," Tyler said.
"Otherwise, we're going to tell them about the mandate."
In addition to mask reminders, he told officers also to remind people about the need to be socially distant, and do their best to frequently clean and sanitize everything they touch.
"We're going to be messengers for those three things," Tyler said. "This doesn't need to be about us over-policing people about a mask. This is about trying to get our community to voluntarily comply with the governor's order."
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they will respond to calls and complaints about people not wearing masks if it's at a public place, such as a business with customers or a large gathering.
"If somebody is in the park in a distance by themselves, we're not going to waste our time responding to those types of things," Singleton said. "We encourage people to comply, if not for their own health for the health of those around them."
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said his officers will respond to complaints concerning people not wearing masks, but will probably not cite them the first time. If they continue to get complaints on the same person, they could write them a ticket.
"We're not going to pool all our resources to look for people without masks," Terry said. "We're busy dealing with other crimes. If we do get a complaint, we will go talk to them, advise them of the order, and go from there."
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan is essentially taking the same stance.
"If we see someone without one (mask), we'll let them know about the law," Logan said. "Not everybody will know."
"We could literally drive coronavirus into the ground in three weeks if we just wore masks," he said. "I think there's a lot to be said about that, but there's a fine line between what the state mandates and people's personal liberty."
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said his department will also use education to convince residents to abide by the governor's order. He said Muscle Shoals police officers will wear masks when they're outside their cars.
Officers will provide residents a mask if they don't have one, and a copy of the governor's order.
"The biggest thing is, some people might be confused about what the order is, but it is an order that the governor put out there and we hope everybody abides by it," Reck said.
