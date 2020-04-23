Shoals mayors said they will follow recommendations from Gov. Kay Ivey regarding the reopening of businesses that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said they will work with each other to make sure local guidelines are consistent across the four cities.
Ivey's "stay at home" order is set to expire May 1, but some states that border Alabama are planning to reopen sooner than the end of the month, specifically Georgia.
The state of Tennessee is set to reopen May 1, and Lawrence County officials and the mayors of Lawreneburg, Loretto, St. Joseph and Ethridge, have met to create a tiered plan that will be implemented after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's "Safer at Home" order expires April 30.
According to the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the plan has been endorsed by the Southern Tennessee Health System-Lawrenceburg, and has been reviewed by the governor's office.
The plan includes four steps that include criteria for opening certain businesses, and requirements that must be met before moving on to the next step. There are also guidelines for "when to step back."
“The recommendations found in this plan aren’t just for our business community, but our citizens. I want to encourage everyone to continue social distancing, frequent hand washing, practicing common sense as we move through the steps of this plan and beyond," said Loretto, Tennessee, Mayor Jesse Turner, who is also the transportation and planning director at the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said he anticipates Ivey will provide some guidelines on how reopening businesses will take place after her order expires.
Holt said if the governor leaves the decision up to local officials, he would favor allowing small retailers with 10 or fewer employees to reopen immediately.
The big issue would be with close contact businesses, such as barber shops, salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors.
"I would follow the governor on that," Holt said.
Holt said discussing potential reopening scenarios with the mayors of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia would provide consistency across the Shoals.
"I would certainly talk to the other mayors," Holt said. "I think we'd all want to be consistent in what we do."
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said he is also waiting until April 30 to see what the status of the pandemic is before re-evaluating the situation.
"Depending upon what the others may do, I would reconsider," Sanford said. "I would certainly enjoy doing a teleconference with them to discuss thoughts."
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said right now he plans to stick with recommendations from the governor and League of Municipalities.
He said Ivey could extend the stay at home order, or move forward with reopening some businesses.
"We also are re-evaluating our park and recreation programs for the summer on May 1," Bradford said. "I don’t see us doing any recreation programs until June or July, if then."
Bradford said municipalities can enact stiffer regulations that what the state has put in place.
Shoals Chamber of Commerce President Caitlin Holland said she has spoken to chamber members and what they would like to see happen.
"The ones that I have talked to, retailers specifically, said they would rather wait to open until the restrictions that are going to be placed upon them won't be so tedious that they can't focus on sales," Holland said.
"I think all of them would like to open as soon as possible, but they also want to wait until it's safe from a health standpoint."
She said her members have indicated they would comply with whatever restrictions are in place, but they would prefer those restrictions not be so time consuming they negatively impact other aspects of the business.
Holland said restaurants want to reopen their dining rooms, but are concerned about restaffing and bringing back employees that had to be laid off.
"They understand, of course, that half the capacity of the dining room will impact their bottom line," she said.
Rick Elliott, owner of Ricatoni's Italian Grille and City Hardware in downtown Florence, said his staffing is impacted by the change of semesters at the University of North Alabama. Many students have left the area since the university is closed.
Elliott said May 15 has been discussed as a date when restaurants could reopen dining rooms, but he said the reopening date "is like a moving target."
He said he expects there will be guidelines, but doesn't know if they will be mandates or recommendations.
"We've talked about putting some distance in between tables," he said. "We've discussed it and what it might look like."
He said they discussed using the dining area upstairs that is not used on a day to day basis.
Elliott said he's OK with a slow dining room reopening because it would give him time to rebuild his staff, and give employees time to transition from take-out service to a full-service restaurant, even one with half as many customers.
Elliott said he anticipates the rules or recommendations could change frequently as time goes on.
"Everybody wants to do the right thing," he said.
