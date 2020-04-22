MUSCLE SHOALS — The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization is applying for a BUILD grant that would cover engineering costs associated with a proposed overpass that would span the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks that pass through Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.
A study by the professional services firm Volkert is underway. It will identify five potential locations for an overpass.
Jesse Turner, director of Transportation and Planning at the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said once the study is completed, they hope to focus on the two best locations.
The engineering BUILD grant will cover the cost of environmental studies and designing the overpass.
Lauderdale County is using a BUILD grant to widen U.S. 72 near the location of the proposed agricultural center.
Turner said BUILD grant money is not always available for this part of a project.
"This year, they have set aside money for planning," Turner said. "It can include engineering."
A future BUILD grant can be used for right of way acquisition, utility relocation and construction.
Turner said the application must be approved by the NACOLG Board of Directors. He anticipates the cost of the engineering will be $1.5 million to $2 million.
While he did not discuss specifics because the feasibility study has not been completed, Turner said there are a couple of alternatives that appear promising.
He said the area of those alternatives is around Montgomery Avenue and Cox Boulevard in Sheffield.
The selection criteria will be based on various factors, including traffic volume.
"You're trying to move as many people as you can," Turner said.
Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes wants to know how far along the agency is on the feasibility study.
"I was going to reach out to him this week for an update," Barnes said.
The commissioner, who has been involved in efforts to promote the construction of an overpass, said he's glad the MPO is seeking funding for the engineering costs.
Turner said the application has to be submitted by May 18.
"This does not commit the Shoals MPO to any money, whatsoever," Turner said during the April 16 MPO meeting.
He said the grant would cover 100% of the cost of the engineering and environmental studies.
If there are any additional costs, they would be addressed by Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Colbert County.
"This is the next phase of the feasibility study," Turner said. "It's just fortunate this funding is available."
