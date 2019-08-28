MUSCLE SHOALS — The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved a project that is expected to alleviate a flooding issue on North Main Street.
Joseph Holt, transportation planning program director for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said while the project will not receive funding through the MPO, it still had to be added to its Transportation Improvement Program, a list of short-term highway improvement projects funded by the MPO.
The MPO Policy Committee voted in favor of adding the project and the estimated cost of $220,000. It involves resurfacing Main Street from Commons Street to Hobson Street.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said he spoke to State Transportation Director John Cooper about the problem, and Cooper agreed to provide up to $110,000 for the improvements. The remaining cost would have to be covered by the city.
Underwood, however, said the goal of the improvements is to reduce flooding along that section of Main Street. That could possibly be achieved without resurfacing the roadway, which is in good condition.
Underwood said the estimated cost of removing old pavement and resurfacing is $220,000.
He said years of resurfacing on Main Street without removing old pavement has caused the curbs to "disappear" because the pavement became too thick. The lack of a curb and gutter allows water to flow off the street.
It has caused runoff to flood the parking lot of Calvary Baptist Church at 601 N. Main St. and flow into the church's basement, Underwood said.
The mayor said Brad Williams, an engineer with Civil Group, said the problem can possibly be solved by building up the curb and sidewalk, which would keep the water where it belongs until it reaches a storm drain inlet.
The improvements would also include a new drainage inlet on the east side of North Main Street to capture more of the stormwater runoff.
Underwood said the City Council would have to approve project expenses if they are more than $110,000.
