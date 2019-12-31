Whether the event involved music or theater, friends of Edsel Holden said his positive attitude and enthusiasm for whatever he was involved in was infectious.
"When he set his sights on something, it was going to be big," said Steve Price, manager of The Shoals Theatre, the venue for many of Holden's concerts.
Holden died Sunday at the age of 87.
Price said Holden loved the Shoals Theatre and would beat the bushes for sponsors for the fundraising events held there.
"He had friends and connections all over this area," Price said. "People just thought the world of him. They would donate money for him to put together these shows. Edsel was quite a character."
Some of his more recent concerts were held at the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium to raise money for the UNA marching band.
Holden was also involved in the inception of one of the Shoals' most beloved and long-lasting events, the W.C. Handy Music Festival.
Peggy Clay, a founding member of the Music Preservation Society, which started the festival, said she met Holden around the time the society was being formed. Once he became involved, he maintained that presence until the time of his death.
"Edsel was not a charter member, but he was right there when we started," Clay said. "He brought his jovial attitude and brought his musicians, his knowledge of music, his love of people and his no-nonsense toleration of foolishness."
She called Holden a "consummate lover of jazz music," which enjoyed a strong presence in the festival's early days.
"He loved it and he knew it," Clay said. "He could play it and he could sing it. When he was finished, you loved jazz music, too."
She said Holden would come to meetings with two or three yellow legal pads he would use to take notes. He'd use rubber bands to keep them together. If someone wanted to refer back to something said in a meeting, Holden could find it in his written notes.
Even in the festival's "lean years," Clay said Holden made sure organizers and volunteers still had fun putting the festival together.
"I don't care what it was," Clay said. "We could have the Street Strut but only five people show up and Edsel was one of them."
Clay said in 2016, a group of friends got together and honored Holden with a bronze star that was placed in the lobby of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
"We had a friendship and relationship you couldn't describe," Clay said. "We'd have lunch together; we laughed together, and that's most important. While he'll be missed, there will be joy in our hearts because we had such a wonderful time with him when he was here."
Clay said Holden and other Shoals musicians traveled to Washington, D.C., to put on a concert for "National Geographic" that included the music of Florence native W.C. Handy. This was after the magazine published an article about the blues that omitted Handy's influence.
Mary Ellen Killen, chairwoman of the Zodiac Players, the adult arm of Shoals Community Theatre, said she'd worked with Holden for years.
"I actually directed him in a show in the '80s, 'The Sunshine Boys,' about a retired actor from New York," Killen said. "It was just him to a 'T.' I thought he was just playing himself."
Killen said it seems like there wasn't a time Holden wasn't active in local theater.
She said they presented musicals in the tight confines of the Zodiac Theatre in downtown Florence with an orchestra upstairs.
Killen said Holden wanted everyone to be involved in the production, whether they were on stage or in the crew.
"Nobody could say 'no' to him," she said. "He was so enthusiastic. His attitude just rubbed off on people. He just had that zest for life."
She said even with the health issues he struggled with later in life, Holden remained positive.
"I don't think he ever slowed down," Killen said. "I think that's a lesson we should all learn. He was not wasting time. He was going to go on as long as he could do it."
Price said there was a special, weighted chair at the Shoals Theatre that just wouldn't move when he sat down.
"It will always be there," he said.
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame issued a statement Monday regarding Holden's death.
"We are all saddened by the news of Mr. Edsel Holden's passing," Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said. "Edsel was a true legend, not only here in the Shoals area but all over Alabama and beyond. We've lost one of the greatest music achievers of all time. From everyone here at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, our hearts go out to the Holden family."
Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in McDowell Hall at First United Methodist Church of Florence. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at the church.
