FLORENCE — Shoals songwriter/musician Doug Mays is planning a live from home solo concert Thursday via Shoals City TV's Facebook page.
The concert will be steamed online using Facebook Live from facebook.com/shoalscitytv. The one-hour show begins at 7 p.m.
Mays, who worked at FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, said he plans to play some original songs, some Muscle Shoals favorites, and discuss his life in the music business, working with FAME founder Rick Hall, and other topics.
