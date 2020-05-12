Three Shoals musicians who spent years working for the late rock 'n' roll icon Little Richard said the artist was a fantastic employer who took care of his backing band.
Born Richard Wayne Penniman in 1932 in Macon, Georgia, Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 due to complications of bone cancer.
He will be remembered for rock 'n' roll classics like "Good Golly, Miss Molly," "Tutti-Frutti," "Long Tall Sally," "Slippin' and Slidin'," "Jenny Jenny," "Lucille," "I Need Love," "Freedom Blues," and many more over a career that began in the early 1950s and spanned decades.
Little Richard recorded what was called his comeback album, "The Rill Thing," from March to June 1970 at FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals.
Shoals guitarists Junior Lowe and Travis Wammack played guitar on the record.
Wammack recalled playing a song for Little Richard that he and Lowe had written about two weeks earlier. Richard liked the song and "Greenwood Mississippi" was included on the album.
He said Little Richard didn't like the way the takes went, so he overdubbed his vocals over Wammack's demo track.
"That was in 1970," Wammack said. "I didn't hear from him again until 1984."
Wammack said he received the next call at his home studio.
"I'm thinking about singing rock 'n' roll again," Wammack said the call began.
Little Richard then asked him to put together a "good Southern rock 'n' roll band." He wanted Wammack to get as many of the musicians who played on his album together for the band.
"So I put him a rock 'n' roll band together and we toured all over the world," Wammack said.
His son, Travis "Monkee" Wammack Jr., came on as drummer.
Wammack said his time with Little Richard ended in the mid 1990s when Wammack developed a severe fear of flying. His son left the band at that time as well.
Wayne Chaney said he spent more than 30 years working with Little Richard as his sound engineer, road manager, stage manager, equipment manager, trumpet player and band leader.
He started out as an audio engineer, but after Wammack told Little Richard that Chaney played trumpet, he left the sound desk for the stage.
For Little Richard's rider, Chaney said he always asked for more than he expected to get. Venues provided what he wanted, especially in Europe where Little Richard is revered as a rock 'n' roll icon to this day.
"In Europe he was as big or bigger than Elvis," Chaney said. "Right now in Europe, they're going berserk over his death, putting memorials up. I talked to his brother earlier today. He's getting calls from every publication."
Shoals guitarist Kelvin Holly said he entered the fold after Wammack left the band.
Despite knowing Little Richard had been in poor health, Holly said the news of his death was still difficult to take.
Holly said he joined the band in 1994 or '95 along with new drummer Derrick Martin. He remained in the band until Little Richard announced his retirement in 2013.
"We talked on the phone a lot, and I'd seen him several times up to that point," Holly said.
He said the last conversation he had with Little Richard occurred last year when he and songwriter Don Von Tress backed up country artist Billy Ray Cyrus on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."
Holly said he enjoyed the years he spent with Little Richard.
"It was exciting," Holly said. "I got to see the world with him. I had no idea I'd be with him that long. He gave me job assurance early on. Once you're in Little Richard's band, you pretty much have to fire yourself."
Holly, Chaney and Wammack all said Little Richard treated his musicians with great respect.
"He was the greatest rock 'n' roll singer ever," Wammack said. "He could have a crowd in the palm of his hand before he sang the first note."
Chaney said Little Richard took care of his employees and made sure they were paid.
"I've worked with a lot of people in the music business, and I've never worked for anyone that was as honest as he was," Chaney said.
Unlike many artists, Little Richard's contract required that he be paid before the show, not after the show.
That made for some interesting stories, like the time a promoter paid Little Richard with $10,000 in quarters, according to Chaney.
"We put them in the back of a pickup and went around Chicago swapping them for money," he said.
When Tonya Holly's movie, "When I Find the Ocean," premiered in 2006, Little Richard performed for guests at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence.
Chaney said he recalled only one time when Little Richard played a show on the Sabbath. It was in order to secure some other dates, so he played a 30-minute set of nothing but gospel tunes.
"We did not do a Little Richard rock 'n' roll song and it was really fun," Chaney said. "Nobody in the crowd complained."
He said it was not uncommon to see three generations of a family attending a Little Richard concert.
Holly said Little Richard is expected to be buried in a cemetery next to Oakwood College in Huntsville, where Little Richard studied to become a Seventh Day Adventist preacher in the late 1950s.
