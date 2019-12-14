Several of the Shoals' most beloved musicians will be providing the entertainment during a concert to wrap up the state's Bicentennial celebration.
Four-time Grammy Award winner John Paul White, The Muscle Shoals All Stars, and Dan Penn will perform during a star-studded concert tonight at the state Capitol.
Also performing are Alabama native Candi Staton, who recorded at FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals, fifth season "American Idol" winner Taylor Hicks, Jett Williams, Eddie Floyd, Allison Moorer, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and Wet Willie frontman Jimmy Hall. The concert begins at 4 p.m. on the Alabama Capitol steps.
Hicks was appointed to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors in October and received a Grammy Award in 2013 for his participation in Jimmy Fallon's comedy album "Blow Your Pants Off."
The two-hour concert is part of a full slate of activities in Montgomery marking the state's 200th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.