Probate judges in Lauderdale and Colbert counties are confident they will have a sufficient number of poll workers for the July 14 runoff election.
The runoff was moved to July by Gov. Kay Ivey due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
"In Lauderdale County, our poll workers by and large are still working," Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow said. "We had a few who have a health condition or a spouse with a health condition. I completely understand that. Most are still working and I think we'll be OK for the runoff."
Motlow said he's conducting a poll workers school Wednesday at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
There will be three classes so poll workers can observe social distancing guidelines.
Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said he had to replace some poll workers ahead of the runoff.
"We had probably 15 people call in and not want to work, but we have backups we can call," Rosser said. "We always have people on standby."
Rosser said he has to have four poll workers at each polling place, but usually has seven or eight people who are willing to work.
Rosser hopes he does not lose any additional poll workers.
"So far, most people are willing to work," he said. "I want to express my appreciation for all the different organizations that allow us to use their facilities."
Motlow and Rosser said they will have hand sanitizer and masks available at polling places for workers. Hand sanitizer will be available to the public. Social distancing protocols will be observed, the judges said.
Motlow said they cannot deny someone the right to vote even if they have symptoms of COVID-19.
"If someone walks in the door and said 'I have the virus,' we have to let them vote," he said.
Rosser and Motlow said they don't expect problems with social distancing during the runoff.
Ballots in Colbert and Lauderdale counties will have the Republican U.S. Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville, and the state court of criminal appeals Place 2 runoff between Beth Kellum and Shoals attorney Will Smith.
Lauderdale County's ballot will also have the runoff between board of education candidates Gary Dan Williams and Jerry Hill.
While there are few races on the ballots, each voting machine has to be tested and each polling place has to have enough poll workers to assist the voting public.
