Autumn has only been with us for about a month but public works crews across the Shoals have already begun the long, annual task of removing piles of leaves that have been raked to the edge of city streets.
Don't be surprised if you hear the loud hum of vacuum trucks slowly driving down your street looking for piles of leaves over the next few months.
While the piles of leaves are few and far between right now, Kevin Williams, of the Muscle Shoals Public Works Department, said they've already started running their small vacuum truck.
"We're letting people know only leaves need to be raked in a pile at the edge of the road so the truck can reach it," Williams said.
It's important, he said, for homeowners not to place sticks, rocks, grass or other debris in the leaf pile because it can damage the vacuum units, resulting in time consuming and sometimes costly repairs. Williams said sticks can get lodged in the intake tube, forcing the operator to stop working to remove the stick.
Like most public works departments in the Shoals, Williams said leaf collections will continue until the end of March. After that, any remaining leaves will have to be placed in plastic bags or cardboard boxes.
"We've had a truck out for about three weeks now because we had piles out," Florence Public Works Director David Koonce said. "When we see piles out, we get the trucks out."
There were only a few small piles lining Patsy Drive in Forest Hills on Thursday, but city workers were there to pick them up nevertheless.
On Nov. 4, however, the city will begin sweeping the city from top to bottom, Koonce said, then start the process all over again, through the end of March. Koonce said a route schedule will be posted on the city's website, florenceal.org, under the public works tab.
"They'll go pretty quick through November, then slow down once the leaves fall and start to get piled up," Koonce said.
Tuscumbia Public Works Director Bo Stanley said they've also picked up several piles, but do not plan to run the leaf vacuum until more leaves are raked to the street. They will also use a "knuckle boom truck" to remove leaves from yards.
One tip the directors give for quicker pickup is bagged leaves will be picked up during the city's regular trash pickup days when yard debris and other items are collected.
"That's really helpful to get them up quicker," Stanley said.
Koonce said bagged leaves will be picked up weekly in Florence.
They also urge residents not to rake leaves into the gutter or street because the leaves can clog storm drains during heavy rains.
Efforts to reach Sheffield Street and Sanitation Superintendent Bradley Bump on Thursday and Friday were unsuccessful, but the city uses a vacuum truck to remove leaves that have been raked to the curb.
