FLORENCE — Relay for Life isn't until May, but organizers will begin promoting the event today with the Relay First Lap of 2020.
The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Wilson Park.
Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society.
Relay For Life Shoals Media Chair Roy Nagle said the event is often mistaken for a marathon race based on its name.
"We don't run," he said. "We walk a few different laps in tribute to survivors."
It can include someone who lost a friend or loved one to cancer; it could be someone battling the disease; or it could be for caregivers.
"Today's event is our inaugural event of 2020 to raise the public's awareness, and perhaps even sign up new team members and volunteers," Nagle said. "This is actually going on nationwide."
The 2020 Relay For Life event will be held May 2 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame and will include a music festival.
"They're asking for as many people as possible to participate, even if it's one person taking the symbolic lap for cancer research," Nagle said.
Nagle became involved in Relay For Life after being treated for stage four throat cancer. He said he was provided with a place to live at Hope Lodge in Birmingham while undergoing treatment.
"I got a lot of support out of the American Cancer Society," he said. "That's what led me to doing this. I felt indebted to them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.