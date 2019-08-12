FLORENCE — The Shoals Renewable Energy Symposium will be held Sept. 5 at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 410 N Pine St.
The free event begins at 10:30 a.m. Speakers are scheduled until 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at noon and 5 p.m.
Presenters from TVA, Nexus Energy, Energy Alabama, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, the University of North Alabama and Southern Solar Systems will provide useful information on renewable energy implementation, energy conservation and current renewable energy public policy for local and state government officials, utility departments, home and business owners, farmers, educators, students and others.
Call 256-767-2909 for information.
This event is co-hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Shoals, the UNA Center for Sustainability, and Energy Alabama, Huntsville.
