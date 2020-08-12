FLORENCE — The Shoals Republican Club is hosting an "After Hours" event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday on the open air patio at Singin' River Brewing Co.
There is no admission fee and attendees can purchase beverages at the brewery and bring their own meals.
After hours is an informal networking and social event. Come and go when you please.
Face coverings are required inside the tap room.
