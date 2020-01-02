TUSCUMBIA — The Shoals Republican Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Helen Keller Public Library.
Guest speakers include state Rep. Matt Fridy, R-Montevallo, a Republican candidate for the state Court of Civil Appeals, and William Smith, a candidate for the state Court of Criminal Appeals.
Cost to attend is $6 and includes breakfast.
The library is located at 511 N Main St.
