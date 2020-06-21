Wade Baker said customers might not notice it, but Champy's World Famous Fried Chicken in Muscle Shoals has removed six tables and 30 chairs to accommodate social distancing in the popular Muscle Shoals restaurant due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Baker, one of the owners of Champy's, said business has been "wonderful" since Gov. Kay Ivey allowed inside dining to resume May 15.
"We're trying to keep everything as normal as possible," Baker said. "I had to remove some tables and chairs to make sure we were in compliance with the governor's limited capacity deal."
He said the restaurant made some changes to the dining areas during the time indoor dining was prohibited and restaurants relied on take-out service.
"We used the downtime to do some remodeling," Baker said. "By the way we've got things spaced out, the untrained eye wouldn't notice. It's a little different, but the response is very overwhelming."
Hugo Villagrana, owner of LaHacienda Mexican Restaurant in Florence, said they've remodeled their dining room and reduced the number of tables. Only six persons are allowed at a table and customers must wait outside for a table to open. Waitstaff members are wearing masks as an additional precaution.
"Keeping the social distancing is the main thing," Villagrana said. "We're trying to keep everybody safe. Our business is still really good. The people, they support us really good during the quarantine."
Chase Smith, general manager of Wildwood Tavern in downtown Florence, only recently reopened the popular bar and adjacent Chicago Cafe.
Smith said capacity is limited to 35 people which is less than 50% capacity. There is hand sanitizer on tables, the bar and island for customers. Customers' temperatures are checked before entry, he said.
"We've limited some of the arcade games with so many people touching them," Smith said. "We're trying a lot of things."
He said many patrons have come in just to say they're glad the popular bar has reopened.
"We're kind of a special niche for a lot of people," Smith said. "You can't replace us."
He said with the city's new entertainment district policy, customers can order a drink and walk outside and past the patio after 5 p.m.
Jim Cunningham, of Southern Hospitality Holdings, said "business is trending upwards and people continue to be cautiously optimistic."
Southern Hospitality Holdings owns Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, The Stricklin Hotel, The Boiler Room, Big Bad Breakfast, and 306 Barbecue in Florence, and Smokin' Jalapeno's and Birdy's in Muscle Shoals.
Not everyone has been able to reopen their restaurants, including Chris Claunch, of Claunch Cafe in Tuscumbia's Spring Park. Claunch said the restaurant recently reopened, but for take-out service only.
"We haven't opened the dining room part yet," Claunch said.
About the time the pandemic kicked in, he and his family took their annual spring break vacation. They closed the restaurant, but didn't reopen for 2 1/2 months.
Claunch said he's hesitant to reopen the dining room because it's small, making social distancing difficult. His wife is also expecting a baby and their young daughter is accompanying them to work because school is out.
He said the restaurant has been their "safe zone" since nobody has been inside for 2 1/2 months.
"Takeout has been keeping us going," Claunch said. "I can't complain. It's been surprisingly good. But nothing beats the day when you can have inside dining customers and take-out orders. Customers have been real loyal."
"We're definitely ready to open back up, but we have to make sure to go by all the guidelines."
