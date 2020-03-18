MUSCLE SHOALS — Beginning today, senior centers in the Shoals will no longer allow members to eat meals together inside the center, but will continue to make meals available to those who usually receive them.
Keith Jones, executive director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Government (NACOLG), said the decision was made to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.
"The meals are prepared by the center managers and their staffs," Jones said. "We'll hand them out the door to the seniors. We're limiting the seniors' exposure to any other seniors."
Seniors who drive may come to their center and pick up their meals, Jones said. Others will have meals delivered to their homes, but drivers will not come into the homes, Jones said.
"For some of these folks, the only meal they have in a day is the one from the center," Jones said.
He said the meals have the U.S. Department of Agriculture nutritional requirements for people 60 and older.
Jesse Turner, director of Transportation and Planning, said NACOLG bus service will continue, but drivers will be disinfecting surfaces in the morning before they begin their route.
They're also required to clean the buses during the day. They will clean door handles, seats, arm rests, seat belts and anything riders come in contact with, he said.
"We're also trying to do social distancing on the buses," Turner said. "We're asking people that utilize the system to utilize it for essential transportation needs at this time."
Essential travel is considered dialysis treatments, doctor's appointments and shopping for food.
Turner said the federal government has reduced the local match to provide the bus service.
Some contract bus routes will be split into two to reduce the number of riders on each bus.
"Ridership has decreased some," Turner said.
Jones said people who are sick, especially those exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, are urged to stay home.
As of today, 36 NACOLG Senior Employment Program workers will be placed on paid sick leave because they're in the age group most susceptible to the illness.
Jones said some NACOLG employees could soon have the option of working at home.
The deadline for filing Community Development Block Grant applications has been extended until July, Jones added.
