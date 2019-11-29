TUSCUMBIA — Shoals Solid Waste Authority members have agreed to purchase a new landfill compactor that is expected to cost about $782,000.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford, who sits on the authority's board of directors, said the authority has money in its reserves to pay for the compactor outright or it may finance the purchase.
"The bottom line is, we had to have one," Sanford said.
Sanford said parts to repair the old compactor would cost about $65,000 and the labor to make the repairs another $125,000.
"Then it would be worth about $60,000," he said.
Sanford said the "off brand" compactor landfill employees had been using will be replaced with a new Caterpillar compactor.
The compactor is used to break up pieces of debris in the landfill, making them smaller so they can be spread more evenly. It also helps reduce the height of the enormous mountain of trash.
Landfill Manager Mike Shewbart said the hydraulic pumps on the 2014-15 model year compactor are no longer functioning. The compactor is parked near the shop at the landfill.
He said the large studded steel wheels would have to be removed to make the repairs.
"It will crank up and move a little bit," he said.
In the meantime, the landfill is utilizing large bulldozers to break up and compact the trash.
"It's not the best thing to use," Shewbart said.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who also sits on the authority's board, said the Caterpillar compactor is being purchased through the state's approved bid list, rather than going through a competitive bid process.
"Quality wise, it's going to be a really good unit," Underwood said. "They stand behind it. The warrant and service work extends for years down the road."
He said Caterpillar also has a local presence.
Underwood said the unit should be delivered to the landfill in about a week.
The old unit will be sold for parts, he said.
