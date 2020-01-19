MUSCLE SHOALS — Shoals Solid Waste Authority members Friday inched closer to creating a second solid waste authority that could purchase the Cherokee Industrial Landfill.
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said the authority is about two weeks away from going to the bond market to secure funding to purchase the landfill, which would replace the existing landfill in Tuscumbia.
Tom Heflin, the authority's attorney, said there are about 83 documents that must be prepared before the bonds are sold and the new landfill is purchased.
New members must be selected to sit on the board, which will be comprised of the mayors of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia. Heflin said the mayors of the three cities will be the appointees.
Authority members on Friday expressed concern for protecting the authority's recycling program, but they've been struggling with ways to make the program break even.
Discussions included suspending the program for several months while the transition takes place, but Landfill Manager Mike Shewbart cautioned against shutting down the program even temporarily.
"If you pull the bins, it will be hard for people to start back," Shewbart said.
Engineer John Simmons of Southern Environmental Engineering provided members with a timeline for closing down the existing landfill within the next three years. Even when the landfill is closed, groundwater must be monitored and the grounds must be maintained.
The transfer station where local garbage trucks haul household waste that is transferred to Walnut, Mississippi, will remain open at the existing landfill.
Heflin explained the two solid waste authorities could operate simultaneously, and the new authority may have to transfer funds to the old authority to pay its bills once the existing landfill's revenue stream dries up.
The authority's next meeting will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.