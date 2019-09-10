TUSCUMBIA — The Shoals Solid Waste Authority's recycling program will use a $155,967 grant from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to purchase a new bailer, new bins and other items to promote recycling in the city.
Recycling Program Director April Rogers said they received notification of the grant on Friday.
"We are super excited and thankful that ADEM awarded us this money," Rogers said.
Colbert County Commissioner Tommy Barnes, who also sits on the Shoals Solid Waste Authority, said the recycling center has a bailer that often malfunctions and needs to be replaced.
He said the machine is used to make compact bales of items like cardboard so they can be easily stored and transported.
Rogers said the funds will also be used to purchase more green recycling bins to be distributed throughout the community, and additional large containers that are placed at businesses.
She said the agency will continue its outreach and education programs and a media campaign.
"We have been very successful with grant programs the past few years to help offset the losses of recycling," Barnes said.
He said the Shoals Solid Waste Authority's recycling program provides bins for special events, such as the W.C. Handy Music Festival, and litter-free events the authority sponsors.
"The bins are full a lot," Barnes said. "It keeps the drivers busy."
Barnes said he would like the recycling program to consider adding bins that allow recyclable materials to be better segregated, which would make separating materials easier at the recycling center.
