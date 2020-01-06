SHEFFIELD — Shoals songwriters Gary Baker and Mark Narmore decided to break in the new Muscle Shoals Song Rooms on Monday and see if the new environment can help get their creative juices flowing.
As a songwriter, Narmore said he usually has 10 to 12 "hooks," or lyrical ideas, that could be the seed of a new song. Baker usually does as well. The pair will braintorm and see if the result will be a new song, or at least the better part of a new song.
"The music flows out of all of us down here," Narmore said.
Narmore said the environment a songwriter works in, whether it's by a lake, in the car or a songwriting room, can play a big role in helping bring ideas to the surface.
"I bet you we'll get something today," Narmore said.
Muscle Shoals Song Rooms is located on Jackson Highway. It offers three rooms and a common area for songwriters to work on songs, collaborate and play their creations for others.
