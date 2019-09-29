FLORENCE — Students from across the region packed into Flowers Hall at the University of North Alabama last week for a spectacular show — one where acrobats, contortionists, jugglers and more performed a variety of stunts to the music of the Shoals Symphony.
It was a brand-new venture for the local symphony orchestra.
“Oh my goodness, it was so exciting,” said Daniel Stevens, conductor. “We got to play for just over 4,000 people over two performances. It was the acrobats of Cirque du Soleil that came in and did all these flying acts in the air and incredible tricks and juggling and contortion — you name it. It was a fun event.”
The Cirque de la Symphonie show was just the start of the Shoals Symphony at UNA’s 2019-20 season.
Stevens said season ticket sales are already higher this year, as are the Conductor’s Circle memberships. The latter includes premier season tickets and a slew of other benefits, including receptions and meals with Stevens and special guests.
Seven more events are ahead, each offering something different from the last.
Next up is an outdoor fundraising event Oct. 20 at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. The laid-back event will feature Joe Gray, principal trumpet, and the Moscow Mule as the signature drink.
A later event will include a performance of Antonìn Dvořák's "New World Symphony," which astronaut Neil Armstrong listened to on the Apollo 11 mission. Attendees will also hear the world premiere of a new piece by composer Robert Bradshaw.
The season will wrap up May 1 with a showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” only the Shoals Symphony will be the ones providing the original film score in real time.
The symphony has held similar shows in the past with movies like “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Ratatouille” and “The Jungle Book,” earning high praises from attendees.
“We really strive to bring variety to our community,” Stevens said. “Some people have impressions of what the typical symphony orchestra looks like with maybe Haydn or Mozart or Beethoven. Although we appreciate and still hold to our classical tradition, we also really try to bring in the novelty of live music and be able to do these crossover events.
“That’s what makes it exciting and exhilarating, I think, for our new audiences in the community.”
That might also mean a collaboration with ballet dancers, or even a rock band. Stevens said the latter idea has “piqued interests,” and the symphony has been in touch with other conductors and arrangers who have brought those two styles together.
“We’re excited to possibly do that down the road,” Stevens added. “I know it will be quite an undertaking, but we want to keep providing these exciting types of concerts for our community.”
About 70 percent of the Shoals Symphony at UNA consists of students. The rest are paid professionals. The group gets together about once a week for the main rehearsal.
Stevens said it took about five weeks to prepare for Cirque de la Symphonie.
The local orchestra operates much in the same way as any professional orchestra, he added — a great opportunity for the students to get a taste of what’s required of a professional musician.
All shows will include a pre-concert lecture opportunity about 45 minutes before each show. The lectures are designed to give audience members a deeper, behind-the-scenes look at what they’re about to hear. That sometimes includes meeting a solo artist.
Stevens said there’s something for everyone to love each season. He hopes skeptics will set aside their preconceived notions to see how a symphony show can appeal to them.
With more community support, he said the Shoals Symphony will be able to push the boundaries even more.
“Just come with that open mind, and come to appreciate music,” he said. “They’ll be really pleasantly surprised what we’ll connect with them. It’s going to take our community, I think, to dream big. We’re excited. I think a lot of good things are coming here in the next couple years.”
