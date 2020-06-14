FLORENCE — The Shoals Theatre was gearing up for a big 2020 play and concert season, but the coronavirus pandemic brought all of that to a screeching halt in mid-March.
Suddenly, dates announcing events on the theater's marquee was replaced with a single message: "Even the darkest hour only has 60 minutes. Be strong. The show will go on."
"Even the darkest hour only has 60 minutes" is a quote from American journalist and educator Morris Mandel.
The message is still on the marquee, but there are also notices of concerts by Penny and Sparrow and The Secret Sisters, an appearence by standup comedian Henry Cho, and the plays "Annie," "Jeckyl and Hyde" and "Miracle on 34th Street."
"I guess we're cautiously optimistic," said Mary Ellen Killen, president of the Zodiac Players and a member of the theater's executive board. "We hope things will open up as we planned."
Penny and Sparrow, the duo of Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke, is scheduled for Aug. 6.
"We're going to try and open the doors in August," Price said.
"Annie" will debut in September and "Jeckyl and Hyde," "Annie" and Henry Cho are scheduled for October while "Miracle on 34th Street" will be in November.
Killen said "Jeckyl and Hyde" was scheduled earlier in the year, but was postponed because of COVID-19.
"We're waiting on the governor's July announcement as far as what we can do percentage wise," theater manager Steve Price said.
Price said he marked off seats 6 feet apart in every direction in case social distancing protocols are still in place.
With that configuration, the 702-seat theater could accommodate 95 fans.
While that might work for a play, it would be questionable for a concert.
"We'll just have to wait and see," Price said. "It depends on what happens."
The state has slowly been emerging from stay-at-home orders, and businesses have slowly begun to reopen, but recently, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state have increased.
"Were trying to be optimistic," Price said. "That's why we wanted to put some things on the board to let people know we're pushing forward."
Price said the lack of events at the theater is "killing us."
The theater depends on ticket sales for a major portion of its revenue, along with corporate sponsors. Price said they have lost some sponsors during the pandemic and subsequent economic meltdown. Ad sales add to revenue, and they're down as well.
He admits it's difficult to sell ads and seek donations when so many businesses are hurting.
Killen said there are people who are ready to get out of the house and see a play or listen to some music.
"The theater is so big we can space people out," she said. "We just have to keep making plans. I think people are ready."
