FLORENCE — The Shoals Area Metropolitan Planning Organization's draft Transportation Improvement Program will be available for public review and comment Tuesday at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library at 350 N. Wood Ave.
The plan contains highway improvement projects around the Shoals metro area from 2020 to 2023. The plan can be viewed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The plan is also available for viewing in the documents section of the NACOLG website, nacolg.org.
Persons with disabilities who may need special transportation accommodations should call 256-314-0047 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
Mailed comments must be sent by Aug. 21 to Joseph Holt at NACOLG, P.O. Box 2603, Muscle Shoals, AL 35662.
