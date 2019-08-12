The National Weather Service office in Huntsville has issued a heat advisory beginning at 1 p.m. today for several north Alabama counties, including the Shoals.
Counties included in the advisory are Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman in Alabama, and Lincoln County in Tennessee.
The advisory extends until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values are forecast as high as 107 degrees, with temperatures in the mid 90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s this afternoon to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.
A heat index as high as 110 degrees is predicted for Tuesday.
Forecasters warn that a heat advisory means the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Forecasters are warning residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning and know the signs of and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear a hat and light-weight and loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
Check on relatives and neighbors who may be adversely affected by the heat.
Absolutely do not leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, no matter the temperature.
To reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone who stops sweating in the heat should be aware that it might be a sign of heat illness. In the event of heat stroke or suspected heat stroke, call 911.
